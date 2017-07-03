Borussia Dortmund 2017/18 Third Jersey Released

Bundesliga top side Borussia Dortmund gave their beloved supporters a surprise over the weekend with the reveal of their 2017/18 third jersey from PUMA.

BVB’s incoming third jersey is features gray with a heathered effect and white. The collar is a standard gray curved v-neck with matching sleeve cuffs in the same color. The shoulders and sleeves have a white stripe that extends from arm to arm, with a black PUMA Powercat on each shoulder.

The back of this jersey has black wordmarks, with BVB at the nape and Dortmund at the bottom under the player name and number.

The jersey has the Dortmund crest across from a black PUMA Powercat on the chest. The full kit has white shorts and socks with gray trim on the sides and black trim on the bottom of the shorts, and gray-capped top with a black trim on the socks. Evonik is the shirt sponsor, in a monochrome white.

The 2017/18 PUMA Borussia Dortmund third jersey is now available at World Soccer Shop.