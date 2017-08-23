Borussia Dortmund 2017/18 International Jersey Unveiled

Bundesliga power Borussia Dortmund look to blaze a trail across Europe with their new International jersey from PUMA. BVB will be using this jersey in Champions League play.

The latest BVB jersey comes in the familiar club colors of yellow and black. The collar and matching sleeve cuffs are yellow, combining with black shoulders and sleeves. A tonal black shoulder stripe that extends onto both arms has yellow PUMA Powercats on the shoulders.

Mesh side panels on the underarms also feature a mass gradient pattern of black and yellow fades on the sides. The full jersey has black shorts with yellow trim, with an alternate pair with inverted colors. The shorts are a solid bright yellow. Evonik returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2017/18 PUMA Borussia Dortmund International jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.