Borussia Dortmund 2017/18 Away Jersey Revealed

One of Germany’s most beloved clubs, Borussia Dortmund, have teamed up with PUMA for BVB’s 2017/18 away jersey. One of the bonanza of PUMA’s Step Out jersey reveals this week, the global reveal of mostly black jerseys for the kit provider’s 23 premier teams.

Back in black and yellow, Dortmund’s away jersey has yellow halftone trim on the shoulders and sleeves, broken up only by the yellow PUMA Powercats on each shoulders. The chest has another yellow PUMA Powercat across from the crest and two golden stars atop BVB’s badge. The full kit follows suit, with yellow hemmed trim on black shorts, and a yellow trim on black socks. Evonik returns as shirt sponsor, in white.

The PUMA 2017/18 Borussia Dortmund away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.