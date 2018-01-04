Bomb Scare Match Completed

With new coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo at the helm, Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on January 5, 2005 in the 7 minute completion of the match started 24 days earlier but stopped due to a bomb scare.

Luxemburgo got off to the dream start in the abbreviated match after replacing previous coach Mariano Garcia Remon who was fired the week before.

The match was halted with seven minutes remaining and with the score tied at 1-1. Zinedine Zidane knocked in the game winner from the penalty spot after Ronaldo was brought down in the box.

The game re-started from a Sociedad goal kick but it was the home side that took control of the momentum in front of the 15,000 fans that showed up at the Bernabeu for the free of charge mini match.

Also on this day in soccer history, Preston North End was declared the winner of the original football league in 1889. The 1888/89 season was a good one for the club as they also won the FA Cup that campaign.

January 5 Soccer Birthdays

1938 – Piet Kruiver, Dutch soccer star

1943 – Ferreira da Silva Eusebio, Brazilan intl soccer player

1951 – Steve Arnold, English footballer

1976 – Diego Tristán, Spanish footballer

1979 – Ronnie O’Brien, Irish footballer

1989 – Krisztián Németh, Hungarian footballer

Shop for Real Madrid gear at World Soccer Shop