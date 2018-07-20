Boca Juniors 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Boca Juniors have unveiled its 2018/19 home and away jerseys courtesy of Nike. The prestigious Superliga Argentina defending champions stay true to a traditional look, and gives a nod to their passionate fans at one of world soccer’s hallowed grounds.

This season’s Boca Juniors home jersey has the iconic yellow horizontal stripe over a classic navy blue shirt. The backneck stripe is also yellow, with the club’s initials CABJ in blue at top. A yellow swoosh is parallel to the club crest on the chest. The full kit has blue shorts and socks, with a yellow horizontal stripe with initials in yellow below.

The away jersey is white, with the horizontal stripe in a dazzling blue and yellow. The backneck has the club initals in blue. The yellow edges on the stripe are said to resemble Richter scale-inspired seismic details, a nod to Boca’s revered home stadium, La Bombonera.

Boca’s star-studded crest is on the left breast, across from a blue swoosh. Qatar Airways returns as the main shirt sponsor.

The Boca Juniors 2018/19 Nike home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.