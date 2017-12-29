66 football fans were killed when a barrier collapsed after an Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Park football in Glasgow Scotland on January 2, 1971.

The tragedy occurred after a frantic paced finish. Jimmy Johnstone appeared to score the game winner for Celtic in the final minute which resulted in some Rangers fans heading for the gates. But an injury time equalizer from Rangers’ Colin Stein lifted spirits and in the ensuing celebration the tragedy occurred.

Among the dead were 31 teenagers as well as one woman. In a sad twist of fate the 18-year-old woman, Margaret Ferguson, had made a doll for the daughter of Rangers forward Stein and had only delivered it to the footballer weeks earlier before Christmas.

It is known as the Blackest Day in Scottish Football History.

January 2 Soccer Birthdays

1979 – Jonathan Greening, British footballer

1981 – Maxi Rodríguez, Argentine footballer

1981 – Hanno Balitsch, German footballer

1985 – Heather O’Reilly, American soccer player