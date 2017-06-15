Blackburn Rovers Unveil 2017/18 Home Jersey

Blackburn Rovers, currently in League One, the third tier of English football, have released their new Umbro home jersey for the coming campaign.

The former Premier League champion will be running out in their familiar blue and white halved jerseys. The collar takes up the sides and back, in navy. The shoulders have faint yet tonal diamond trim. The sleeves have contrasting colors, with the sides having extended panels for the armpits. The back of the shirt flips over the halves, with a red Rovers wordmark under the collar.

Rovers’ full kit comes with white shorts with blue socks, and a white stripe tipped with blue at the top. Dafabet returns as main shirt sponsor.