Black PUMA ONE Boots Released

PUMA Football revealed the latest colorway for their PUMA ONE boots, featuring a classy combination of black with iridescent formstripe and logo on the sides. Some of the world’s top players will wear the new colorway, such as Antoine Griezmann, Hector Bellerin, Eugenie Le Sommer‏ and Ada Hegerberg.







The PUMA ONE boots were engineered with fit, speed and feel in mind, offering a complete experience for soccer players. Super soft, thin calfskin leather provides one of the softest touches on the ball, giving you the ultimate feel and control.







An evoKNIT sock creates a snug fit around your ankle, keeping you locked in all game long.







The Black PUMA ONE colorway is available at World Soccer Shop.