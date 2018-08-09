Best Selling Soccer Balls in 2018

Soccer balls are always big sellers. It’s not that hard to imagine why as it is the only necessary piece of equipment for a game is a soccer ball. (OK Pele and others got away with using stuffed socks and other items as soccer balls but for our purpose the soccer ball is a must).

Soccer balls sell best before the start of the spring and fall soccer seasons as new and old players look to get a ball for training and matches.

The FIFA World Cup put a curve it the normal sales cycle with the official World Cup ball, the Telstar 18, showing brisk sales leading up to, during, and after the tournament.

10 Best Selling Soccer Balls – 2018

Best of the Rest – The World Soccer Shop Heritage Ball was designed to have a vintage look with the 18 panel, brown leather design. It probably won’t feature in any competitive matches but is a great all-around ball for a casual kickaround. As the official ball of the NCAA it is not a surprise that the Wilson Avanti NCAA Official Championship Soccer Ball is a top seller.

10. TheNike Pitch Team Soccer Ball is a classic white 12-panel design that is frequently sold to teams wearing Nike jerseys. The soccer ball is a great way to complete a club look and at $19.99 a great price as well. The Nike Pitch Team Soccer Ball also comes in a 24 ball pack making it easy to order for every player on your roster.

9. The PUMA Powercamp Soccer Ballis a 32-panel, handstitched ball designed for the training field. It is the go-to ball for clubs that wear Puma soccer kits and with a price point of $19.99 used by many non-Puma jersey clubs.

8. Major League Soccer is the top flight of professional soccer in the U.S. and so no surprise that the league’s official ball, the adidas 2018 MLS Glider Soccer Ball, is a big seller. Fans see the ball in all MLS matches and young fans aspire to one day be kicking the ball in a competitive match. Fans also take the ball to kick around before matches while tailgating with younger fans grabbing one to get player autographs.

7. Replica soccer balls are always a big hit for our store fan base and one of the biggest matches of the year and one of the best selling soccer balls is the adidas Finale Kiev Capitano Soccer Ball. The distinctive star ball design immediately grabs the attention of players just as the tournament does for soccer fans.

6. Mexico had the top selling jersey at the 2018 FIFA World Cup so it should come as no surprise that the adidas Mexico Soccer Ball has been a top seller in 2018 as well. El Tri is an adidas sponsored team so their ball had the team name and similar pixilated design as the Telstar 18 ball. And it was at a great price of $19.99 making it affordable for all players and great to take to the match for a kick-about before watching the national team play.

5. A great ball for training or matches, the Nike Catalyst Team Soccer Ball opens the Top 5 of the list. The hand-stitched ball was designed for a true flight and great touch and durability. A discounted price helped sales as well and the item is currently out of stock.

4. The best selling team ball from Nike is the Nike Premier Team NFHS Ball. The hand-stitched ball is approved for use by the National Federation of State High School Association ((NFHS) making it ideal for all high school players as well as players who compete on club and high school teams.

3. The hand-stitched 32-panel PUMA Power Club Ball is ideal for club training. It is regularly sold along with Puma soccer kits to the competitive teams.

2. Select Sport is a Danish manufacturer that makes some of the best soccer balls used on soccer fields in the U.S. and around the globe. The Select Real 2016 Ball is ideal for any surface – grass or synthetic – and is at an affordably price point for any budget.

1. The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia stole the attention of soccer fans around the globe this summer and the tournaments official ball, the adidas Telstar 18 World Cup Official Match Soccer Ball, ran away with the title ‘Best Selling Soccer Ball of 2018.’ (We don’t see any ball catching it over the next months). The ball was inspired by the famous Telstar ball that debuted at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico and released in November 2017. The design drew some criticism from fans but once on the field it lived up to its namesake in looks and performance.

