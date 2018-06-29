Benfica 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Unveiled

Benfica has unveiled their 2018/19 home and away jerseys from adidas. The prestigious Portuguese club has a fashionable set of shirts for the upcoming season.

Benfica’s 2018/19 home jersey is a classy and contemporary jersey in the club’s classic red, with white accents. The collar is an elegant Henley style, with a placket and matching cuffs. The shoulders have the familiar adidas white stripes.

The jersey has tonal red stripes on the body.

The chest has a white adidas logo across from Benfica’s crest, with three golden stars atop the badge.

Benfica’s away jersey is white, and features a black crew neck collar with red trim atop it. Black adidas three-stripes are also on the shoulders.

The jersey has a tonal horizontal striped pattern over the body.

The chest has a black adidas logo set parallel to a monochrome Benfica crest in black outline. Emirates Airways is the shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas SL Benfica home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.