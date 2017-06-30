Benfica 2017/18 Home Jersey Released

Portugal’s Glorious One, Benfica, pays homage to one of the greatest players in world football history in Eusebio with the release of its adidas 2017/18 home jersey.

The current Liga NOS champion are wearing a fashionable jersey clad in Benfica’s classic colors, red and white. A vintage white wing collar comes with a three button placket. The shoulders have adidas three-stripes in a darker shade of red, and the sleeves have white cuffs.

Benfica’s crest appears behind a white oval on the chest, across from the white adidas logo. At the bottom right of the shirt is a tribute logo to Eusebio. This 75 Years of Eusebio tribute honors their greatest player in club history, as he contributed to 301 goals in 15 seasons, and was a key contributor to Benfica’s domestic and European dominance in the 1960s. He would have been 75 years old this year. Emirates Airlines is the shirt sponsor.

