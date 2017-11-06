Belgium 2018 Home Jersey Released

One of the best national teams in the world are set for Russia, as Belgium has released their 2018 World Cup home jersey from adidas. Belgium’s new jersey takes influence from their 1984 European Championships shirt.

Belgium’s home jersey is a solid red at the top with a simple v-neck collar and plain sleeves. An argyle pattern in red, yellow and black is placed horizontally across the front, as the standout look from the 1984 jersey gets a modern update, dropping the white horizontal bar from the original, and the Belgian national team crest is placed at the center. The adidas logo also remains on the right breast. The sides have dark red adidas three-stripe trim that run from the underarm through the hem.

Belgium’s full kit for their upcoming World Cup appearance is a monochrome red with dark trim three-stripe trim on the shorts and socks.

