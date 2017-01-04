Behind the Scenes: Soccer365’s 2016/17 London Tour

Players and managers in England moan about having to play a full fixture list over the holidays but it is great for fans. Soccer365 tagged along with World Soccer Shop, XL Sports Tours, Kicks to the Pitch, and their guests in London to ring in 2017 and we had a blast checking out Premier League and Championship games and seeing some sites.

Over the long weekend, we got to see Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Stoke on New Year’s Eve at Stamford Bridge;

Arsenal take down Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Emirates;





And then checked out a Championship match with Fulham dropping a 1-2 decision to Brighton and Hove Albion at Craven Cottage. And who knows maybe the Seagulls will be in the top flight next season as they are currently on top of the Championship table.





It was not all football matches, however, as during some downtime we took a quick trip to visit Wembley Stadium.

And try and join us for our next tour to the UK to visit some of football’s holiest grounds.

All photos courtesy of Kicks to the Pitch.