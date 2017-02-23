Behind The Scenes Look at The Creation of the Visaro 2.0

Today, we are taking a behind the scenes look at the brand new Visaro 2.0, one of two most recent launches from New Balance, featuring an Alpha Orange Tornado/Typhoon colorway. The Soccer365 team recently stopped by the New Balance factory in Lawrence, Massachusetts to get a behind the scenes look at the Visaro 2.0. The factory sits about 30 minutes outside of Boston, MA and is where some of New Balance’s most innovative ideas come to life.

We had the pleasure of meeting with Pedro Rodriguez, a Sports Research Manager at New Balance. Pedro emphasized how much time and research went into the footwear, allowing them to create a boot that would adapt to every player’s dynamic movement and cuts on the pitch.

Pedro also pointed out that another key focus for the Visaro 2.0 was comfort for the player. The new boot is finished with a fixed Fresh Foam midsole, giving the player superior cushioning for an exceptionally comfortable fit. Why is this so important? This fresh foam midsole has been a key staple in New Balances running shoes and has now made its way into the Visaro 2.0, making it the first boot ever created with a midsole.

One of the biggest game changing innovations for the Visaro 2.0 is the hexaprene control and strike zones that offer cutting-edge performance. This new feature is easily identifiable on the boot and provides control for the player unlike any boot of its kind.

Another added technical feature for the boot is the one-piece moccasin construction found at the forefront of the shoe. This provides a snug fit, giving the player added comfort for the entirety of their match.

The Visaro 2.0 went through endless trial and error test cleats in order to perfect the process and create the perfect model.

During this trial and error phase, designers placed colored paper on a soccer ball and preformed various kicks in order to see exactly where players were striking the ball. In the picture below, you can see the blue marks left on the boots where the ball was struck.

What do you think about the new design of the Visaro 2.0? Did you know this boot comes in a wide version as well? You can shop the New Balance Visaro 2.0 at World Soccer Shop.