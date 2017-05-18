Bayern Munich Launch 2017/18 Home Jersey

Bayern Munich and adidas have revealed the 2017/18 home jersey for the German champions on May 18, 2017. The design is heavily inspired by the 1974 jersey, featuring a distinct look that sets itself apart from recent home kits.

The distinctive jersey was worn when Bayern won the 1976 Intercontinental Cup, known as the FIFA Club World Cup today.

The new Bayern jersey features a classic crew-neck collar with a triangular insert on the front. The iconic three stripes return to the shoulders, while wide white pinstripes occupy the front. The Bayern badge and stars appear over the heart, with the adidas logo presented on the right. The T-Mobile logo will sport a black outline to stand-out on the new design.

The “Mia San Mia” motto is placed on the top of the back, just over the club’s name. The sleeves and back are clean red, while the cuffs posses a white finish. The new kit is completed by red shorts and socks, and will debut on-field when Bayern close their 2016/17 Bundesliga campaign against Freiburg at the Allianz Arena.

