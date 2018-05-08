Bayern Munich 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

The Bayern Munich 2018/19 home jersey from adidas has been unveiled. The Bundesliga champion’s newest look takes inspiration from the club’s crest and motto, “Mia san mia.” FCB will debut their new jersey this weekend against VfB Stuttgart.

Bayern’s famous red jersey returns with navy and white details. The v-neck collar has an overlap trim.

The shoulders have adidas’ trademark 3-stripes.

The sleeves have thick navy cuffs on the ends.

The front and sleeves of the jersey takes the diamonds from the club’s crest and flag of Bavaria, the German state Munich is located, in a tonal red design. The design creates patterns in an M shape, which is a tribute to “Mia san mia (We are who we are),” the club’s slogan.

The chest has a white adidas mark across from Bayern’s crest, with four golden stars adorned above it.

The back is a plain red, with the team name at the top. Bayern’s number font is also updated.

The goalkeeper jersey features two tones of gray with black three-stripes on the sleeves. T-Mobile returns as shirt sponsor, with Qatar Airways on the left sleeve.

