Bayern Munich 17/18 Away Jersey Revealed

Reigning German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and adidas revealed the club’s 2017/18 away jersey today. The colors celebrate the 20th anniversary of switching the home jersey colors from red to navy.

The navy jersey features a red chest band across the front of the jersey. The central band serves as the background for Deutsche Telekom’s logo and with narrower red stripes above and below providing the jersey with some depth.

The red detailing is continued on the jersey sleeve cuff. The v-neck collar is navy with the adidas 3-stripes on the shoulders.

Bayern’s crest with 4 golden stars above sits over the heart while the adidas Performance logo in white is on the left chest..

Bayern have unique looks for both their home and away jersey for 2017/18. Which jersey do you like better? Will either become classics? Leave your comments below.

