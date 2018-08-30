FC Bayern Munich 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

FC Bayern Munich are the latest to reveal its third jersey with the partnership between adidas and Parley for the Oceans. The Bundesliga juggernaut will use this innovative and high performance shirt exclusively in the UEFA Champions League.

The jersey is in steel gray with a dark gray graphic print throughout the shirt, and matching modified v-neck collar.

The third jersey is the latest in the Parley for the Oceans initiative, which has jersey with fibers made from recycled ocean plastic waste.

The marking and accents on the chest and three-stripes on the side of the jersey.

The full kit has dark gray shorts and socks with white adidas three-stripes.

T-Mobile returns as the shirt sponsor.