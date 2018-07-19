Bayern Munich 2018/19 Away Jersey Launched

The Bayern Munich 2018/19 away jersey has been revealed by adidas Soccer. The new alternate look for the German Champions is designed to stand out from stadium to street.

The jersey features an elegant buttoned round collar, adding purple trim to the ash green base to create a modern and streetwear style.

The Bayern Munich badge is presented in purple, same as the adidas branding and the T-Mobile logo on the front.

Purple shorts and green socks complete the 2018/19 FC Bayern away uniform.

“Our ambition is always for our kits to be as desirable as streetwear style items as they are performance apparel. When designing for an iconic club like FC Bayern, we’re considering innovative and modern influences,” said Iñigo Turner, Design Director at adidas. “With the new FC Bayern away kit we wanted to have a contemporary and fresh combination. Fusing elements of a classic polo stand up collar, industry leading technology in the material that also is designed to look as good on the street as it is in the stadium with the bold and unexpected pastel green and dark purple. The look is one that is daringly simple, without compromise on style or function.”

