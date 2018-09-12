FC Barcelona 2018/19 Third Jersey Launched

Celebrating the beautiful and lively city of Barcelona, the 2018/19 FC Barcelona third jersey from Nike has been launched. Featuring a lush two-toned sash design, the jersey takes inspiration from one of the Catalan city’s most famous streets.

Barca’s third strip consists of a pink shirt with a dynamic two-tone dark red sash that runs from the left shoulder to the right hem. That sash is an homage to Barcelona’s Avinguda Diagonal, one of the city’s most famous streets.

The Senyera returns on the back stripe at the nape.

Complimenting the sash, a graphic pattern based on an aerial view of Barcelona’s Eixample district displays dark red gradating to pink.

The swoosh and badge are in matching silver with dark red outline.

Rakuten is the main sponsor, with Beko displayed at the left sleeve.