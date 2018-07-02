FC Barcelona 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

The FC Barcelona 2018/19 Nike away jersey has been unveiled. The Catalan institution has brought back a classic color from seasons past, as the popular volt yellow worn on the 2005-06 away jerseys makes a return.

The latest Barca away jersey pays tribute to the 2005/06 away shirt, the season which the club won both LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. Coming in the Fast Fit Vaporknit template, this volt jersey features the classic blaugrana, blue and garnet, as details. The collar is a solid blue.

The back neck has the Senyera, the Catalan flag, displayed vertically.

The sleeves have flashy blue and garnet trim, emphasizing speed.

A beaming blue swoosh appears across from the club crest on the chest. The full kit also features volt yellow shorts and socks, with a blaugrana stripe on the socks. Rakuten returns as main sponsor, with Beko on the left sleeve.

The 2018/19 Nike FC Barcelona away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.