AZ Alkmaar 2017/18 Jerseys Released

One of the top clubs in the Netherlands, AZ Alkmaar, is celebrating 50 years of its foundation with a new home and away jersey set from Under Armour.

The home jersey has red, a darker red and metallic gold trim. Gold is applied on the collar and cuffs on the shoulders and sleeves. It’s also seen on the upper chest as a diagonal trim, with darker red above the thin band and on the Under Armour logo and shirt sponsor.

The Eredivisie club’s away jersey has a more plain black with a golden yellow, seen on the collar, sleeve cuffs and Under Armour logo on the chest. The AZ crest has a golden yellow and old gold toned version. Both jerseys have an inner collar neckline in red and white with the club’s original name, AZ ’67.

AFAS is the shirt sponsor.

