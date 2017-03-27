Authentic vs Replica: Germany adidas Home Jersey

Time to continue our Authentic vs Replica series, now with the adizero and climacool versions from adidas and the German National Soccer Team. They may look the same from afar, but make no mistake, there are some crucial differences between them that may influence your shopping decision. Let’s take a close look at the authentic and replica jerseys from the three stripes brand.

Replica and Authentic?

As we have mentioned before, player needs are very specific, and usually differ from what the fans want or like. Authentic, also known as Match jerseys, have a focus on performance rather than durability; they implement different technologies to make players as comfortable as possible at all times. You’ll need around $120 to pay for an adidas Authentic jersey.







Replica jerseys are fan-directed products. Their materials and details are usually more durable than the Authentic ones, while trying to keep the overall look from their on-pitch counterpart. $89.99 is the current price for an adidas replica jersey.







Only the world’s top clubs and national teams have the honor to wear Authentic jerseys by adidas, which makes them fine pieces for collectors or fans who want to experience the “real deal”. Let’s get into detail with both the adizero and climacool adidas jerseys.

Fit

adidas Authentic jerseys feature a slightly snugger fit than the Replica versions. Sleeves usually fit the same in both cases, but you’ll definitely feel a small difference in the body. This fit is necessary to keep the jersey in place, avoiding movements that could result in the fabric brushing against the player’s skin and reduce wind resistance.







Replica jerseys offer normal sizing, perfect for fans who wear a jersey for an entire day or simply don’t have the same athletic body as their idols.







Logos

Heat pressed logos are the trend for Authentic jerseys, and there’re a good couple of reasons for that. They reduce the weight of the jersey and eliminate the contact between the skin and the sewing from embroidered pieces, making the gear way more comfortable. For team crests, adidas uses a lightweight rubber material that provides a cool look.







For other logos, like adidas’ or the World Cup Champions badge, the choice is a high quality printing. Authentic logos need special care if you want them to last for a while, they are not as resistant to harsh conditions or handling as embroidered logos.









Technology

adidas has experimented a lot with jersey tech in search of the ultimate tool for professional players. You may remember the likes of formotion or techfit from recent years, or the first generation of adizero launched for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The later has proved to pass the test of time, evolving during three years to reach the product we enjoy today.







The most noticeable feature is the presence of laser-cut holes on the knitted back and sides of the clothe, designed for ventilation and heat release. The fabric is lighter and fine, keeping the body dry at all times. Replica jerseys – known as climacool in adidas lore – are also 100% polyester, but feature no ventilation holes nor knitted adizero panels; the fabric is thicker and a bit heavier than the Authentic.









Details

Details may vary from team to team, but adidas tries to keep aesthetic differences between adizero and climacool jerseys at minimum. One notable exception are MLS clubs, whose Authentic jerseys feature more details than the Replicas, as the American market is accustomed to these differences due to them existing in gear from popular sports such as Football or Basketball.







In this German jersey you’ll notice that the neck flag, upper back text and geometric graphic are virtually the same in both versions. This upholds for most national teams and top clubs, with the exception of MLS clubs, as mentioned above.







The lower left side features a small writing that identifies what version of the jersey you are wearing: ‘adizero’ for the Authentic or ‘climacool’ for the fan Replica.







Which version is your favorite? What do you think about adizero jerseys?