Austria 2018 Home Jersey Launched

Absent among the teams qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Austria has an intriguing home jersey from PUMA.

Two tones of red are present for this jersey, which features a darker shade of red on the raglan sleeves, parting the collar. Shoulder panels are formed from a white spotted pattern detail with white Powercats on the shoulders, as the modified collar has white trim at the back, emulating a look of the Austrian flag. The red body has a white spotted pattern on the upper chest with white PUMA Powercat and Austrian coat of arms on top, and an intricate graphic print of Austria’s famous mountains near the bottom.

The mountainous graphic print extends to the back, on an otherwise solid red base. The full kit has white shorts, with red socks.

