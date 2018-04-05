Australia 2018 World Cup Jerseys Revealed

Australia 2018 home and away soccer jerseys from Nike were released today. The jerseys and training gear along with the lifestyle looks will be worn by the Socceroos at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The jersey features an updated crest.

The jerseys are inspired by the Socceroos’ 2006 World Cup qualification, the first time they advanced to the World Cup finals in 32 years and the turning point in Australian soccer.

Australia 2018 Home and Away Soccer Jerseys

“In the days before Australia’s triumphant game in ’05, the team captain issued a public statement requesting the support of every Socceroo fan inside and outside the stadium to create a sea of gold,” says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “It’s that battle cry that inspired the home kit.”

Australia’s home jersey is clad in the national colors of gold and green. Nike’s new collar style in dark green is coupled with a dark green rolling wave pattern on the sleeves, complementing the “sea of gold” concept.

The back neck has a solid green stripe with a gold six-pointed Commonwealth star at the top.

Across from a green swoosh, the emblem on the left breast is a simplified version of the Coat of Arms with a shield outline.

The back of the jersey is a solid gold, as the wavy pattern on the sleeves continues.

The numbers on the front are placed under the swoosh, in a slimming font, and are in green.

For the first time, Australia will have an all gold kit with the shorts switching to gold from the traditional green.

The away jersey has dark green paired with volt yellow, reflective of Australia’s young generation of players heading to Russia.

The graphic at the front of the away jersey is said to be based off the sharp points worn by the Socceroos in their second-leg match in the inter continental playoff to qualify for the 2006 World Cup. The swoosh across from the crest is also in volt yellow.

The back neck has a volt green stripe with a dark green Commonwealth star. Australia’s away kit has green shorts and socks with volt green details and trim.

The Australian women’s national team, the Matildas, will be the first to debut the new look on the pitch. The women’s side will feature the same designs from the men as they’ll play in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan.

Australia 2018 Training & Fashion Soccer Gear

Australia’s National Team Collection also features a vibrant pre-match jersey in a Strike Green design with a full-bleed speed blur, and training apparel in Aloe Verde Green.

The 2018 Nike Australian home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.