Atletico Madrid 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

The Atletico Madrid 2018/19 home jersey has been revealed, courtesy of Nike. The energy and passion from their fans as well as the team’s aggressive yet innovative tactics are the inspiration for the new strip.

In the new Fast Fit Vaporknit template, Atletico’s red and white striped shirt also has blue as an accent color, with a blue collar on the neck. Tonal red patterns are present on the sleeves.

Blue neck tape on the back of the collar serves as a visual extension, with a Spanish flag at the top.

Atletico’s red and white offset stripes undergoes a radical transition at the center with a sharp pattern, creating a visual of inverted colors at the bottom. A blue rising spiked pattern is seen on the red stripes at the hem and bottom of the jersey. Plus500 returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 Nike Atletico de Madrid home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.