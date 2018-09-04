Atletico Madrid 2018/19 Third Jersey Launched

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have marked its territory with the launch of the club’s 2018/19 third jersey from Nike. The jersey heralds one of the city of Madrid’s iconic attractions and melds it together with the passion of Atletico’s fans.

More:

The jersey features two tones of a greenish blue, with orange accents.The vibrant colors are based off the Fountain of Neptune, located in the center of the Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo, or Neptune Plaza.

The base of the jersey features an aerial map of Madrid with a gradient stripe set at the bottom of the jersey.

The back of the jersey has an orange neck tape on the nape with a Neptune’s trident in golden yellow.

The jersey has an orange Nike swoosh and monochrome club badge on the chest.

The full kit has shorts in the lighter shade of green-blue, and socks that fade from the darker shade to the lighter shade at the top.

Plus500 is the main sponsor, with Hyundai on the left sleeve.