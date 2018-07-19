Atletico Madrid 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

Atletico Madrid has revealed their 2018/19 away jersey from Nike. A bright two-toned light blue away jersey exudes the confidence the Madrid club has ahead of the coming LaLiga season.

In the Fast Fit Vaporknit template, the light blue jerseys has tonal light blue speed details on the sleeves.

Orange accents are also on these jerseys, with a swoosh and matching sponsor in the contrasting color.

A blue backneck stripe has the Spanish flag at the top.

The shorts and socks are also the light blue, with orange accents on both. Plus500 returns as shirt sponsor.