Atlético De Madrid 2017/18 Third Jersey Released

As Atlético Madrid are preparing for the UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Roma, the Spanish giants and Nike have unveiled the third jersey Los Colchoneros will be wearing this season across all competitions.

A fascinating combination of dark teal and bright pink combine for Atléti’s third jersey, which features a dazzle camo pattern on the shirts and shorts, with many shades of dark teal shown. The shoulder stripes, Nike swoosh logo and shirt sponsor Plus500 are all in a striking pink color. The socks are also in dark teal with a Nike swoosh and Atlético wordmark on the shins.

