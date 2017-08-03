Atlético De Madrid 2017/18 Home And Away Jerseys Released

The 2017/18 LaLiga Santander season is closing in, and perennial title contender Atlético Madrid have new home and away jerseys from Nike.

Atléti’s familiar red and white striped home jerseys have a dynamically modern twist, as the stripes have a diagonal slash effect. Blue serves as the tertiary color, and is seen as the trim color on the collar, the Nike swoosh on the chest and the side piping on the underarms. The club’s updated crest also appears on the left breast. The full kit has blue shorts with red piping on the sides. The socks are red with a white striped panel on the calves.

Yellow and navy are used for Atlético’s away jersey. The shirt is clean, without any design, as the navy trim is seen on the collar as trim, swoosh, and side piping. The full kit features navy shorts with yellow trim and yellow socks with navy stripes on the calves. Plus500 returns as the club’s main shirt sponsor.

The Nike 2017/18 Atlético de Madrid home and away jerseys are available soon at World Soccer Shop.