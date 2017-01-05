Atlas FC Reveal 2017 Third Jersey

Atlas FC join the stream of jersey launches in Mexico with their new third uniform, designed by PUMA. This halves design is surely a case of ‘love it or hate it’.



Related: Atlas Launches 2016/17 Home & Away Jerseys.

Inspired by their identity, this jersey features white and black transitioning into each other in a dotted gradient on the middle. Interestingly enough, the shorts repeat the halves design, a pretty uncommon thing in modern soccer. The red and black club crest is placed on the left chest, with golden sponsor logos and PUMA brandings added into the mix.