January 5, 2017

Atlas FC Reveal 2017 Third Jersey
Atlas FC join the stream of jersey launches in Mexico with their new third uniform, designed by PUMA. This halves design is surely a case of ‘love it or hate it’.

Inspired by their identity, this jersey features white and black transitioning into each other in a dotted gradient on the middle. Interestingly enough, the shorts repeat the halves design, a pretty uncommon thing in modern soccer. The red and black club crest is placed on the left chest, with golden sponsor logos and PUMA brandings added into the mix.

 

