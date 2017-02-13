Atlanta United Reveal 2017 Away Jersey

In their inaugural preseason match last Saturday, Major League Soccer expansion side Atlanta United treated their traveling fans to a pleasant surprise. In the second half of their match with the NPSL’s Chattanooga FC, Atlanta unveiled their 2017 away jerseys.

The white jersey features tonal gray horizontal stripes with red detailing and is a tribute to the Southern city’s railroading history. The simple crew neck collar gives a casual feel to the jersey.

The backside of the jersey has a red ATL UTD label under the collar.

The sleeves have red and gray MLS badges on both arms to comply and red cuffs. ‘Atlanta United’ is embroidered in gray on the cuff of the right sleeve.

The club crest on the left breast is a red and gray version. Shirt sponsor American Family Insurance is in red, and the complete kit comes in red shorts and socks with grey trim.

The 2017 adidas Atlanta United away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.