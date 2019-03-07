Atlanta United Unveil 2019 Home jersey

The Atlanta United 2019 Home jersey by adidas was unveiled at an event at Mercedes Benz stadium ahead of the season kick-off last weekend. The jersey is called the ‘Star and Stripes’ in tribute to the teams traditional striped jersey with the newly added star above the crest for their 2018 MLS Cup title.

The MLS Cup defending champions’ jersey stays true to tradition with the red and black stripes but this season has a updated look with more stripes that are thinner. The striping continues on the jersey sleeves and back of the jersey although there is a solid black number block on the back.

The adidas 3-stripes are subtly incorporated on the top of the shoulders and the upper sleeve.

The black crew collar and sleeve cuffs pop out with gold detailing on the back edge of the collar and outside edge of the sleeve cuffs.

The ‘United Mark’ is in gold positioned on the back of the jersey under the collar. The mark with ‘United’ using a railroad spike for the ‘I’ highlights the city’s connection with the railroad.

The jock tag features the status of Georgia in gold with a red ‘17’ representing the founding year of the club and more importantly the number dedicated to the club’s supporters.

American Family Insurance returns as the club’s front-of-jersey sponsor and the adidas Performance logo is over the right chest.

Shop for the Atlanta United 2019 home soccer jersey at World Soccer Shop