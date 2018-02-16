Atlanta United 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

In year two of their Major League Soccer existence, Atlanta United are treating their supporters with a new adidas away jersey inspired by a tifo. The “King Peach” jersey is that new look for the club claiming to be “Kings of the South.” Atlanta debuted the fresh new jersey in an open training session, as supporters turned out in droves to see their club.

Georgia rapper 2 Chainz represents King Peach, as the jersey combines white with peach, the color based from the state’s official fruit. Georgia is known as the Peach State, and a tifo displayed in their inaugural season showing a peach with a golden crown is the inspiration for their second clash jersey. The collar is a white v-neck style with an overlapping peach trim. The shoulders also feature the peach color in the three-striped trim.

The back neck has an ATL UTD label in peach. The sleeves are a clean white, with a monochrome peach trimmed MLS crest on either arm.

The club crest on the left breast is in a monochrome peach and white, across from an adidas logo in the same color.

The front of the jersey features a geometric panel graphic inspired by the classic soccer ball design and the interior of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The full kit comes with white shorts and socks with peach details. The socks also have a light gray stripe near the top above an ATL UTD word mark at the front. American Family Insurance returns as shirt sponsor, in a fitting peach.

The 2018/19 adidas Atlanta United away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.