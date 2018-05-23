Athletic Club 2018/19 Home Jersey Launched

Athletic Club and New Balance have launched the 2018/19 home jersey, focusing on the bond between the club and their home, Bilbao.

The club’s traditional red and white striped shirt returns, featuring black as a trim and accent color and a composition of less stripes. A vintage black v-neck collar is paired with black trim on the collarbone area extending to the shoulders. The sleeves and shoulders are a solid reds.

The Basque flag, a symbol of Athletic Club Bilbao’s home region, is displayed underneath the collar at the back of the jersey.

A portion of the back is red, with red and white stripes at the bottom.

A less, yet a thicker red and white stripe style is displayed across the front, with a white stripe in the middle. A white NB logo and Bilbao’s crest with golden trim on the chest, over red stripes.

The full kit will have black shorts with black socks, with a single stripe red trim on the bottom. Kutxabank returns as main sponsor at the front.