Athletic Club 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

New Balance have unveiled the Athletic Club 2018/19 away jersey. The club’s original colors of blue and white is the inspiration for their change shirt.

As part of New Balance’s “Loyal to the Last” campaign, celebrating Athletic Bilbao’s 120th anniversary, the club’s original halved blue and tonal blue jersey used prior to 1909 has a modern makeover, with red trim and white accents.

A red crew cut collar comes with trim seen on the shoulders. The two blues, dubbed Dazzling and Surf the Web, take up the halved body with further inspiration from the club’s home venue, San Mames. Red trim on the sides streak down to the hem. The inner collar has a special commemorative 120th anniversary logo at the back.

The back is a solid blue, with a flag of the Basque region under the collar. The LaLiga sleeve patch occupies the right sleeve.

Blue shorts and socks with red trim completes the kit. Kutxabank is the shirt sponsor.

