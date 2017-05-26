AS Roma Unveils 2017/18 Home Jersey

AS Roma released their 2017/18 home kit by Nike. The jersey features a simple and traditional design with an iconic combination of red, yellow and black. The tones of red and yellow celebrate the traditions and history of the club which was founded in 1927 with the sole purpose of defending the name, colors and identity of Rome.

The solid red jersey features a rounded hybrid collar with a red/gold detailing around the back of the collar. The ‘Roma siamo noi (We are Roma)’ motto appears in the inside of the neck, showing the pride and bond of the club and their supporters with their beloved city.

The AS Roma crest is placed over the heart, accompanied by a yellow Swoosh on the right chest.

The black stripes on the sides maximize ventilation by expanding with movement, revealing an underlying yellow mesh.

The uniform is completed by red shorts with black detailing and black socks, recalling some kits from the early 2000s.

AS Roma will debut their new home look this weekend against Genoa, in Francesco Totti’s last professional game.

The AS Roma 2017/18 Nike home jersey is available at World Soccer Shop.