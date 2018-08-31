AS Roma 2018/19 Third Jersey Unveiled

Italian Serie A club AS Roma have unveiled its 2018/19 third jersey from Nike. The Giallorossi have showcased the “Eternal City” and its history in vivid fashion. Roma will debut the jersey in today’s big Serie A clash with AC Milan.

Roma’s third jersey in presented in a blazing fiery gold, with a maroon swoosh. The sleeves have sublimated fiery gold patterns on the sleeves. The crest over the left breast is in a dual-colored silver and maroon.

The back has solid a solid maroon neck tape from the collar to the nape.

The jersey has an intricate detail of an aerial map of Rome and it’s historical moments, from ancient times to modern day. Qatar Airways is the shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 Nike AS Roma third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.