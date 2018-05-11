AS Roma 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

Nike has revealed the AS Roma 2018/19 home jersey, inspired by the armor worn by soldiers in Ancient Rome.

Il Giallorossi (The Yellow-Reds) will wear their new jerseys on May 13th in the Serie A fixture of the weekend, hosting Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico. Rome’s imperial deep red and yellow colors are displayed in the Fast Fit Vaporknit template, with a yellow collar and tonal deep red details. The design on the body is based from the lorica hamata, a type of chain-mail armor worn by Roman legionnaires during ancient times.

The links in the armor represent the bond between the club and the Eternal City. The full kit has deep red shorts with yellow trim and black socks. Qatar Airways will begin their first full season with the club as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 Nike AS Roma home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.