AS Roma 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

Celebrating the midpoint of their 10-year partnership, Nike has released the AS Roma 2018/19 away jersey ahead of the new season.

The jersey’s primary color of silver and grey resembles the famed Capitoline wolf. The Giallorossi away color symbolizes the she-wolf that anciently raised the founders of Rome, Romulus and Remus. In black lettering, the jersey proudly displays the club’s new multi-year sponsorship with Quarter Airways. The AS Roma logo boldly pops red and yellow on the front left breast of the jersey parallel to a black Nike Swoosh.

“This kit is quite simply a color story inspired by the wolf,” said Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “A classy wolf grey kit fits well with the mythology surrounding the city and how the club places great value on this important symbol.”

On the back tag of the jersey, the lupetto (little wolf) emblem sits between the red and yellow stripes. First unveiled in 1978, locals can embrace it’s return after a two-year absence.

“The lupetto is iconic for the club,” Hoppins announced on the Nike website. “Here, we have used it as an outer pride feature.”

The matching grey shorts complete the kit with player’s number largely displayed on the left leg.

The 2018/19 Nike AS Roma away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop as they go on sale June 28.