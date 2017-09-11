AS Roma 2017/18 Third Jersey Revealed

AS Roma, one of the marquee clubs in Serie A, have a new third jersey revealed by Nike. The Giallorossi (Yellow-reds) will debut the new strip on the weekend in league play at home against Hellas Verona.

Retaining Nike’s Aeroswift technology, the club’s newest third jersey has a very dark shade of brown dubbed “Velvet Brown.” This color appears in various shades over a geometric camouflage pattern, assisted by a contrasting orange that appears on the shoulders as stripe panels, the swoosh on the chest, and thin highlight stripes on the sides.

Velvet Brown and orange are all over the full kit, with the camo pattern extending to the shorts. Thin orange highlights can be seen on the shorts, with the socks in solid brown with a swoosh and a AS Roma wordmark at the front.

