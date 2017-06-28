AS Roma 17/18 Away Jersey Launched

One of Serie A’s most beloved and best clubs, premier side AS Roma, and Nike have united to produce the 2017/18 away jerseys I Giallorossi will wear.

White and off-white combine with Rome’s colors of gold and the maroon-hued imperial purple for the latest change shirt.

The collar features a half golden, half maroon trim on the back on each side. ‘Roma Siamo Noi (We are Rome)’ is placed in the inner neck.

The sleeves are off-white and leads into the front of the jersey, and has a contrasting striped pattern with white on the upper chest that reverses halfway down the shirt. The side stripes that run from the underarms continue the halved pattern from the collar, with gold on the right arm side, and maroon on the left.

The swoosh on the chest is maroon, placed across from Roma’s crest.

Roma’s full body kit has white shorts and socks with gold trim on the right leg, imperial purple trim on the left leg, and imperial purple back stripes on the socks’ calves.

The 2017/18 Nike AS Roma away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.