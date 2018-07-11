AS Monaco 2018/19 Home/Away Kit Revealed

The signature red stripe of AS Monaco is back as Nike and the French club release new home and away kits for the 2018/19 season.

To capture the speed of this squad, Nike has integrated shades of red stripes through the chest of the jersey accented by the white lettering of FEDCOM. The world leader in sulfur and fertilizers signed their primary sponsorship contact with Monaco in 2016. The bold white sleeves symbolize power and meet in the center of the jersey to form a modern V neck. Inside the jersey, on the back of the neck, the word “Unique Forever” is written in gold, emphasizing the club’s crest. The kit is completed by white shorts and socks.

The away kit seamlessly combines daring and elegance. Stitched in forest green and gold, Nike created a refined and classy kit for the explosive club. Again, the club motto “Unique Forever” is written on the inside collar in gold. The neckline has a single button, much like the French national home jersey currently being worn in the 2018 World Cup. On the back of the neck, a single red stripe nods to the powerful design of the home jersey. The shorts of the away kit maintain the elegant green of the Nike top.

AS Monaco returns to action on August 4 against the Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG.

The 2018/19 AS Monaco home and away kits will soon be available at World Soccer Shop.