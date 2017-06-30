AS Monaco 17/18 Home Jersey from Nike Revealed

Fresh from their spirited Ligue 1 title win, AS Monaco and Nike have revealed the 2017/18 home jersey for the Principality club.

Known for their diagonal shirt design, this year’s Monaco jersey bares more red than white and the diagonal design itself is placed lower of the jersey, a unique take on a classic look.

The subtle hybrid v-neck collar has golden trim wrapped around the back of the jersey.

The sleeves are red with a white side stripe running under each armpit.

The full kit has white shorts and socks with golden detail on the stripes on the calves.

FEDCOM is the shirt sponsor once again.

