AS Monaco 17/18 Away Jersey Revealed

A rigorous defense of the French Ligue 1 title lies ahead for the principality club AS Monaco, but they’ll be looking forward to the challenge with a new away jersey from Nike.

Monaco’s 2017/18 away jersey comes in two hues of light blue with red trim and details. The lighter shade of blue takes up the sleeves, shoulders and collar. The collar has a thin red band that wraps around to the back. The side stripes are red, a striking contrast to the blues.

The lighter blue also applies to the upper back as it arches. AS Monaco FC are stitched on the underside of the sleeves’ cuffs.

The full body kit has light blue shorts with red trim on the sides, and light blue socks with white graphic striped detail on the calves.

Fedcom is the shirt sponsor.

