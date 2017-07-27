Arsenal FC 2017/18 Away Jersey Unveiled

Premier League club Arsenal FC and PUMA have unveiled the Gunners’ 2017/18 away jersey.

Two tones of blue combine, with red trim and white details. A plain rounded light blue collar leads into shoulders and sleeves that have a darker blue stripe made with a halftone gradient pattern made of Arsenal’s shield.

The stripes are broken up on the shoulders by white PUMA Powercats on both sides. Red trim is placed beneath the cuffs.

We come closer to the front of the jersey, which has a gradient effect from light to dark blue at the hem. This fading effect is also made by Arsenal’s shield silhouette in a halftone pattern, similar to the shoulders.

The full kit has dark blue shorts with light blue side trim and hem stripe. The socks feature a dark blue cap, with a gradient stripe pattern leading into light blue.

