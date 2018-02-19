Arsenal And Emirates Sign Record Deal

Premier League club Arsenal and long-time main sponsor Emirates have signed to a new club record five-year, £200m (estimated $280 million) contract that will see the North London side and the Dubai-based airline together until the 2023/24 season. Emirates’ shirt sponsorship with the Gunners is the longest-running current sponsorship in the Premier League, appearing on their jerseys since 2006.

The deal would also make Emirates the longest-tenured sponsor in Arsenal history at the end of the deal at eighteen seasons, one more than their seventeen years with Japanese electronic goods company JVC’s logo on their jerseys from 1981 to 1999. Arsenal will also continue to fly with Emirates’ planes on preseason tours. Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal since its opening in July 2006, will still have the airline retain naming rights until 2028, as part of a 2012 extension.

