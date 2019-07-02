Arsenal 2019/20 Home Jersey Released

The Arsenal 2019/20 home jersey was unveiled on Monday. The jersey is the first under the new partnership with adidas.

The jersey keeps the traditional red body with white sleeves but has some added twists that provide a modern touch.

In the center of the classic white collar there is a decorative red stripe with black trim, the stripe is also featured on each sleeve cuff.

The iconic Adidas triple stripes are stitched across the shoulders in white.

The Arsenal crest is over the heart with the adidas Performance logo on the right chest.

The front of jersey ‘Fly Emirates’ logo is in white while the Visit Rwanda logo is on the left sleeve.

The Arsenal 19/20 is completed with white shorts with red stripes on the side and white socks.