Arsenal 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

As the club continues its preseason tour of Singapore, Arsenal revealed its 2018/19 third jersey from PUMA at an exclusive fan event. The Gunners’ latest third shirt features a couple odes to the club’s rich history.

Arsenal’s third jersey is in bright green with navy blue accents, inspired by the 1982/83 green and blue away jersey. A classic folded collar features a placket with blue buttons. The sleeves also feature a double stripe pattern in navy, and a tonal Formstripe with navy PUMA cats on either sleeve.

A W and M graphic is placed across the front of the jersey. The unique graphic is for the WM formation first implemented by Arsenal legend Herbert Chapman in the 1920s and dominated English football in the 1930s. A monochrome navy version of Arsenal’s crest sits on the left breast, across from a matching navy PUMA cat. The full kit has matching green shorts and socks with blue accents and stripes on the socks. Emirates returns as main sponsor, with Visit Rwanda on the left sleeves.

The 2018/19 PUMA Arsenal third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.