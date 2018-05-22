Arsenal 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

The Arsenal FC 2018/19 home jersey by PUMA Football was unveiled today. The latest jersey for the North London club will have a “pulse” theme as they begin a brand new era.

The Gunners’ traditional red jersey with white sleeves has a modern makeover, as they’re the latest club to have PUMA’s evoKNIT template. White raglan sleeves covers the arms and sides of the collar and are constructed for freedom of movement, with red pinhoops wrapping around the middle of the sleeve.

PUMA Cats appear on both shoulders in a dark navy color.

The back has the white sleeves wraparound in a rounded yoke. The body is a solid red with a melange effect.

The red body also has a melange effect at the front, with a solid tonal red pulse design resembling an A across the chest. Arsenal’s club crest is at the left breast, across from a white PUMA Cat.

Arsenal Women, the Women’s Super League Champions, will also wear the new uniforms. The full kits will have white shorts with red waistband and navy PUMA Cat and white socks with red pinhoops at the top, navy PUMA Cat at the front and an Arsenal wordmark at the back. Emirates Airlines returns as shirt sponsor, with the Fly Emirates slogan.

